Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Purchased by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $348,000.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $828.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.