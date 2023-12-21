InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) is Touchstone Capital Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Touchstone Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the quarter. InterDigital accounts for about 11.2% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of InterDigital worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $175,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $109.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

