Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 137 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $379.45. 130,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $386.20. The company has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

