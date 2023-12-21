Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after purchasing an additional 775,225 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVW traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.79. 199,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

