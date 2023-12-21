Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 126.3% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 93.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 28.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $422.25. The stock had a trading volume of 301,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,487. The firm has a market cap of $395.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $427.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $400.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

