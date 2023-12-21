Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on III

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of III opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $230.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.23 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 535.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.