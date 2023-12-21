HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Releases Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

HEI stock opened at $174.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.98. HEICO has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $191.00.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of HEICO by 30.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 27.3% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 80,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth $705,000. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

