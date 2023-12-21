HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.74%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

HEICO Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $174.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.16. HEICO has a 1-year low of $149.05 and a 1-year high of $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.98.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in HEICO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

