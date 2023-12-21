HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,826,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,441 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.6% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $220,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $65.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

