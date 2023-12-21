HB Wealth Management LLC Has $558.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $558,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

