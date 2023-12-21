HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,134,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $100.74 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

