HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 480 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $17,905,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $248.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $167.63 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.80.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

