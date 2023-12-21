Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Guaranty Bancshares makes up about 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 777.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $381.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

