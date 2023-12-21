Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 4,897 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

