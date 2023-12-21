Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

