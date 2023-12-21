Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

