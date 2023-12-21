Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Gentex makes up approximately 9.0% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of Gentex worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 155.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 15.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 209.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 126.9% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 17.2% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 853,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 125,074 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX opened at $31.98 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

