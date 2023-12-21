Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Holdings Lessened by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Gentex accounts for 9.0% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 71.6% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 58,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 13.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its holdings in Gentex by 2.3% during the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 258,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Down 1.6 %

GNTX opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GNTX

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.