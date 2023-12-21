Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 4.11. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
