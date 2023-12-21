Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 4.11. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

About Fuel Tech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

