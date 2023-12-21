FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR) is Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,974 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs comprises 1.6% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,369,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,109,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 245,668 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 494.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 90,845 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 881.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares during the period.

BUFR opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

