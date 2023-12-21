First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $78.86 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.43.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

