First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 3,261 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF makes up about 3.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $85.67.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

