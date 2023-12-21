First Citizens Financial Corp Has $388,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

