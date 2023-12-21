First Citizens Financial Corp Has $265,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after buying an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after buying an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.86 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $144.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.30.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

