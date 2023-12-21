First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 1,820 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 697,334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

