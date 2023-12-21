Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fiserv by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,746,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 1.1 %

FISV opened at $132.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.