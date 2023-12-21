Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $286.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

