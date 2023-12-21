Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

EXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Exelon Stock Down 1.7 %

EXC stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Exelon by 117.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 307,798 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 105.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

