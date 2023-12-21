EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Raised by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

EOG opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.03.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.