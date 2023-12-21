Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Emerald Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.