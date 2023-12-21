Emerald Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $86.62 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.84. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

