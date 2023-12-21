Emerald Advisors LLC Buys 621 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.61 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

