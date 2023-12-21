Emerald Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.