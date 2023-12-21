Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Cut by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 0.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.45.
Duke Energy Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
