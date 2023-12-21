Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $827.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 560,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 59,726 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.