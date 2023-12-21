Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARM. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ARM in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 62.55.

ARM Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ARM opened at 68.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 57.19. ARM has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 72.99.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. ARM’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

