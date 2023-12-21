Dash Acquisitions Inc. Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 5.7% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $419.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $427.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.27.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

