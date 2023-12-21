Crane (NYSE:CR) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.61

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.61 and last traded at $114.39, with a volume of 7705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Crane Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,384,000 after buying an additional 3,959,145 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,567,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crane by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Crane by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

