CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 76 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $266,348,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $232.23 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.15 and its 200 day moving average is $235.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

