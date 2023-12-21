CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.38 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
