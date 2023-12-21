CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHFree Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.38 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

