Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.90.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.