Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $442.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

