Congress Park Capital LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.1% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.8% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 175,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $237.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.32. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $245.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

