Congress Park Capital LLC Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,110.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $942.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $888.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.45 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $519.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

