Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

Comcast stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

