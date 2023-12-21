Collective Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 121,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 21,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

