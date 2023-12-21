Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is Touchstone Capital Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,583 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up about 4.8% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $161.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $169.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,528 shares of company stock worth $57,192,323 in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

