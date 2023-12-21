Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coffee in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

