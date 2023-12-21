Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $591.26 and last traded at $588.52, with a volume of 132355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $553.66.

The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

