China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.40.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.